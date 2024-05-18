Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 2,062,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.