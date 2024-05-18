Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $341,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. 1,882,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

