Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 376,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 517,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 2,834,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,709. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.17. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

