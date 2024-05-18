Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 247,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,095. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.