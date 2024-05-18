Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,806. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

