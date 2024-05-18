Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 882.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The company has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

