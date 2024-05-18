Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Friday. 2,664,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,158. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

