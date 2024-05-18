Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.59. 146,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

