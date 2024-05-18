Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPP. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,680. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.