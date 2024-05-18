Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,107 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,375. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

