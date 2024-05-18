Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,063 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,531. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.