Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 883 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

