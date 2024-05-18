Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.22. 394,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $792.31 and its 200-day moving average is $776.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.