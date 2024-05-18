Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $445.21. 1,382,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,567. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

