Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $384.42 and last traded at $384.42. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.75.
Virbac Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.21.
About Virbac
Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.
