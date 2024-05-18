Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The stock has a market cap of $512.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
