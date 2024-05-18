Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.74 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $133.20 million and $6.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00007072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.69222115 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,560,640.58 traded over the last 24 hours."

