Wafra Inc. Acquires 23,811 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

