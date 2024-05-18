Wafra Inc. Acquires 71,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,483 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $119.64. 15,104,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

