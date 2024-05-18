Wafra Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wafra Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,113 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

