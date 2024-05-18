Wafra Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,197 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 1.3% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $370.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.37 and a 200-day moving average of $392.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.68 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.