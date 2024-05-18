Wafra Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,197 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 1.3% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $370.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.37 and a 200-day moving average of $392.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.68 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.