Wafra Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,900 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eaton by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 21,664.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after buying an additional 314,789 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.24. 1,881,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.09. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $338.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

