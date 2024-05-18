Wafra Inc. Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,324 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sysco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 292,102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Sysco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

