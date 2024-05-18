Wafra Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988,311 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Mosaic worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,905. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

