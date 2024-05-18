Wafra Inc. Sells 510,303 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510,303 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.05. 1,635,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

