Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,326 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $152,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.43. 2,261,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.45 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.