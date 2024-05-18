WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 185,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 86,032 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Articles

