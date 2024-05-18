Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $365.51

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.51 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.21). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.27), with a volume of 31,700 shares.

Water Intelligence Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70. The company has a market capitalization of £63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.76.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

