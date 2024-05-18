Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

PepGen Trading Down 3.6 %

PepGen stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

