Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.87

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.87 and last traded at $92.29, with a volume of 714975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.