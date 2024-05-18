Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.40. The company had a trading volume of 297,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,746. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

