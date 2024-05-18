WT Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.88 and its 200-day moving average is $346.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

