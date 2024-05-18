WT Wealth Management Has $2.05 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.