Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $132,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %
Snowflake stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,666. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
