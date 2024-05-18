Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $100.23 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $100,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.85. 3,424,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.75 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average is $297.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

