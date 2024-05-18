Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

PGR stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.57. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.