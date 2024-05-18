Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average of $283.95. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

