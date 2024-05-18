Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $257.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.