Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
STZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.43. 1,421,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,411. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.37.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Further Reading
