Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,311.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,182.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $656.00 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

