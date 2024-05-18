Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $115,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $765.05. The company had a trading volume of 887,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.13 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

