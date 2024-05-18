Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. 1,999,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.