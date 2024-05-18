Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Up 2.9%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.34 and last traded at $173.80. Approximately 662,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,120,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

