Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 15.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.