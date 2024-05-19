12,618 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 52.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 565,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,770. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

