1,265 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,856. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group
In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.