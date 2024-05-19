128,067 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.2% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 1,126,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

