503 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.40. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.