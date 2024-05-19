503 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.40. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
