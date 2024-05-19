8,303 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. 400,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

