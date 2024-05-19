Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,916. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

